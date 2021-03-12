BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The October 2020 death of 3-year-old Aubrey Faulkner in Baltimore has been ruled a homicide due to narcotics intoxication, officials said Friday.
Police were called on October 2, 2020, to a home in the 2600 block of Chesterfield Avenue for a report of a child who was unconscious and unresponsive.
When officers arrived, they were met by Baltimore City medics who were rendering aid to the child.
She was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later.
Medical examiners recently informed homicide detectives that child died from narcotics intoxication and that her death is being ruled a homicide.
Homicide detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2100.
Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.