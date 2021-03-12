BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Several people are quarantining after positive coronavirus cases were reported at one Baltimore City school and a possible COVID exposure was reported at another.
City schools officials closed a learning pod at the Ashburton after an individual in the pod tested positive. Officials didn’t say if it was a student or a teacher. The result came from regular pool testing the schools do. The school closed the pod so students could quarantine and families could choose to get tested.READ MORE: Child Tax Credit: How Expanded Credit Works And Why It Means More Money To Parents
A student at Gardenville reported to school with COVID-like symptoms and was advised to quarantine for 14 days or until they could produce a negative test result.READ MORE: Archdiocese Of Baltimore Says It's Not Lifting COVID Restrictions Despite Gov. Hogan's Announcement
Students and staff in the cohort were advised to quarantine.MORE NEWS: Watch Live: Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott Urges Residents Not To Gather For St. Patrick's Day Parties
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.