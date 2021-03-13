WINDSOR MILL, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are looking for a 73 year-old man who was last seen March 12.
73 year-old Bernard Emanuel was last seen by his family on March 12 in the 3500 block of Lynne Haven Drive in Windsor Mill.
Emanuel left to go for a walk at 5:30 p.m. and has not returned home.
He is described as being 5'9, 170 pounds and suffers from cognitive impairment.
He was last seen wearing blue pants and a black jacket.
If seen, please call 911 or officers at the Woodlawn precinct at 310-887-1340.
