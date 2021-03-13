WASHINGTON (WJZ) — There’s a new push this week to erect a statue of abolitionist Harriet Tubman at the US Capitol.
Maryland Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen brought the bill forward on March 10, also known as Harriet Tubman Day.
Senator Van Hollen said the statue will honor her heroic fight for freedom and equality.
He also said it will educate more Americans to know her role in history.
The Maryland Harriet Tubman Statue Commission would fund this, but Congress needs to pass legislation agreeing to allow it.