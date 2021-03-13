CENTREVILLE, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Friday night in Queen Anne’s County.
Around 9:10 p.m., Maryland State police responded to a report of a crash involving a motorcycle.
According to police investigation, a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling west on U.S. 50, east of the Kent Narrows Bridge.
According to police investigation, a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling west on U.S. 50, east of the Kent Narrows Bridge.

The driver of the motorcycle crashed into the rear of a 2005 Hummer H2. The crash caused the driver of the motorcycle to lose control before being ejected from the vehicle.
The driver of the motorcycle, identified as Eric Thomas Deblase, 47, of Stevensville, Maryland, was declared deceased at the scene.
U.S. 50 was shut down for about three hours as a result of the crash.
The Maryland State Police Crash Team has assumed control of the investigation.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.