ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — A former county executive for Anne Arundel County has died.
Bob Pascal served the county from the mid-1970s to early-1980s.
Gov. Larry Hogan sent his condolences on Twitter, saying he and the First Lady are deeply saddened by his passing.
The First Lady and I are deeply saddened by the passing of former Anne Arundel County Executive Bob Pascal. From star athlete to successful businessman, and respected public servant to philanthropist, Mr. Pascal lived a full life and leaves an incredible legacy.READ MORE: Man Killed, Two Injured In 3 Separate Shootings Across Baltimore Sunday
— Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) March 14, 2021
"Pascal was a respected public servant who lived a full life and leaves an incredible legacy," Hogan said in part.
The Pascal Senior Center in Glen Burnie is named after him. He was 86.