By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — A former county executive for Anne Arundel County has died.

Bob Pascal served the county from the mid-1970s to early-1980s.

Gov. Larry Hogan sent his condolences on Twitter, saying he and the First Lady are deeply saddened by his passing.

“Pascal was a respected public servant who lived a full life and leaves an incredible legacy,” Hogan said in part.

The Pascal Senior Center in Glen Burnie is named after him. He was 86.

CBS Baltimore Staff