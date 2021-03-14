BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One man is dead and two others are injured after three separate shootings later Sunday afternoon.

The first shooting was in southwest Baltimore. Officers responded to calls for discharging in the 2800 block of Kinsey Street at around 4:50 p.m.

When they arrived they found a man who had been shot, lying unresponsive in the street.

Medics arrived and pronounced him dead.

Homicide detectives are investigating this murder and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2100. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

At around 5:46 p.m., officers were near the area of the 1800 block of N. Washington Street where they heard gunshots.

Officers searched the area and found a 40-year-old man who had been shot in the right leg. He was spotted as he was coming from the back of 1800 block of N. Washington Street.

He was taken to an area hospital and is in good condition. Police said they are investigating and are questioning a possible suspect.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2433.

Less than an hour later, at around 6:20 p.m., police responded to a shot spotter alert in the area of N. Stricker Street at Fayetteville Street.

They found a 40-year-old man who had been shot in the leg in the back of the 1500 block of W. Fayetteville Street.

He was taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

Western District shooting detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2477 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.