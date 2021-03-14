BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Daylight Savings Time sprang us all forward overnight, and while most of us were still asleep, some got up early enough to capture not SpaceX’s Falcon 9 launch over Maryland and Virginia.
SpaceX launched 60 Starlink satellites from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 6:01 a.m.
Liftoff! pic.twitter.com/V3vn9PolF0
— SpaceX (@SpaceX) March 14, 2021
It sailed through Virginia shortly after. Peter Forister caught some dreamy shots as it lit up under the milky way.
The Falcon 9's second stage lit up under the Milky Way.
A nearly perfect alignment for a dream shot of mine. Out of this world incredible view.
📍Gordonsville, VA. 6:05am 3/14/21 ✨ pic.twitter.com/yPgwZYcFEU
— Peter Forister ❄️☃️❄️ (@forecaster25) March 14, 2021
This Twitter user out of Mt. Airy, Maryland saw it at around 6:10 a.m. and thought it was a UFO! Until they learned it was the Falcon 9 that rolled through instead.
A UFO to start off Sunday? @katiejbrown17 saw this in Mt Airy at 6:10am going West in the Northern sky? Any ideas??? Faded out behind trees. @JustinWeather @TonyPannWBAL @TomRodgersNews @DeniseWJZ pic.twitter.com/ANDVsrZrED
— Chris Brown (@browch05) March 14, 2021
Robbie was up early as well, but he knew exactly where the bright light was coming from. He posted this time lapse of what he described as a “twilight phenomenon,” earlier Sunday morning as it went through Maryland.
Timelapse of the absolutely incredible twilight phenomenon from this morning’s Space X launch as seen from Maryland. Got some dslr pics too! #spacex #Falcon9 pic.twitter.com/0K5FxPKPRs
— Robbie (@RobbMDWxMedia) March 14, 2021