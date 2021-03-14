COVID-19 IN MDHospitalizations And Positivity Rate Remain Flat Sunday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Daylight Savings Time sprang us all forward overnight, and while most of us were still asleep, some got up early enough to capture not SpaceX’s Falcon 9 launch over Maryland and Virginia.

SpaceX launched 60 Starlink satellites from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 6:01 a.m.

It sailed through Virginia shortly after. Peter Forister caught some dreamy shots as it lit up under the milky way.

This Twitter user out of Mt. Airy, Maryland saw it at around 6:10 a.m. and thought it was a UFO! Until they learned it was the Falcon 9 that rolled through instead.

Robbie was up early as well, but he knew exactly where the bright light was coming from. He posted this time lapse of what he described as a “twilight phenomenon,” earlier Sunday morning as it went through Maryland.

