ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Annapolis police are investigating a report of shots fired and destruction of property Sunday night.
Officers responded to the 1100 block of Madison Street around 9:59 p.m. for a report of shots fired.
When they arrived, police found numerous shell casings and live rounds in front of the 1140 Building. Four vehicles parked in 1175 Madison were struck with bullets.
Officers also determined a round entered an apartment in the same building through a window. The resident was contacted and the round was recovered.
Police continue to investigate the incident.
