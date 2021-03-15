COVID-19 IN MDHospitalizations, Positivity Rate Up
By CBS Baltimore Staff
GLENWOOD, Md. (WJZ)

GLENWOOD, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating a report of graffiti at a Howard County middle school as a hate crime, officials said Monday.

The graffiti happened Saturday at Glenwood Middle School. Police said someone spraypainted over the word “Black” on a Black Lives Matter marquee at the school.

In a statement, Superintendent Michael Martirano said the graffiti was quickly removed and that police are investigating the incident as a hate crime.

“The Howard County Board of Education and Superintendent Dr. Michael Martirano unequivocally condemn this vandalism and the racism underlying it,” the statement reads in part. “We believe the lives of our black and brown students and staff should not be diminished and devalued in this way. We reiterate our support for the fact that Black lives matter.”

Anyone with information should contact police.

CBS Baltimore Staff