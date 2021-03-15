BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Some Maryland seniors got a special early St. Patrick’s Day treat thanks to the Guinness Open Gate Brewery!
The brewery held a virtual beer tasting with residents at Brightview Catonsville and Brightview Rolling Hills. Residents got some one-on-one attention from brewery ambassador Ryan Wagner and got to try four different brews and some chocolate stout cake.
One resident said the celebration was so good it was almost like being at the brewery.
