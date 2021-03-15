OCEAN CITY, MD. (WJZ) — The popular Ocean City, Maryland spot is set to reopen for the summer very soon.
Fish Tales will have its Opening Day on April 21.
"Mark your calendars for our opening day!" the bar posted on its Facebook earlier Monday.
No word on if they will still have their socially distant "bumper tables" they bought last May. The giant inflatable inner tubes on wheels were built with the intent to have dine-in services with COVID guidelines in place over the summer.
