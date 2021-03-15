Hi Everyone!
Welcome to the last week of Winter! Finally.
But the water pattern I have seen from the end of January on continues to show up this week, too.
That pattern, painting with a broad brush, would be every three or four days. Another low comes out of the southwest with Gulf moisture and makes us it's bullseye on the East Coast.
Indeed we will have spotty showers around tomorrow possibly beginning as some mixed precipitation north and west and then again periods of rain on Thursday.
And each of those lows will drag cool air in the Mid-Atlantic. Windy or breezy behind the low is a given. A month ago it would be mixed precipitation, sleet, snow or a chilly rain south and east. Again and again.
So we have not busted that pattern in my book. Does that mean a damp, and cool Spring? Time will tell. But one thing is a fact, this season is almost outta here! Hey Winter, don't let the door hit you in the barometer.
MB!