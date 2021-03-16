BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two contractors were injured after a cinderblock wall fell at a building under construction in Fells Point Tuesday afternoon, officials said.
Officials said the victims were working on the fourth floor of the building when the wall collapsed.
💥COLLAPSE WITH RESCUE💥
2000 blk Aliceanna St 21231#FellsPoint @FellsPoint@Zeke_Cohen
Cinder block wall fell onto 2 people. #BMORESBravest & #BCFDSOC performing technical rescue operations to free them. #BCFDEMS staged for treatment & transport. pic.twitter.com/c444nPpYuU
— Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) March 16, 2021
Both victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment. Firefighters had to extricate one of the victims but the other was able to walk out on his own, the Baltimore Fire Department said.
💥COLLAPSE U/D💥
2000 blk Aliceanna St 21231#FellsPoint @FellsPoint@Zeke_Cohen#BMORESBravest #BCFDSOC have completed the rescue. #BCFDEMS are transporting both adult males to hospitals, both in serious condition.@MDHealthDept #MOSH has been requested to investigate. pic.twitter.com/G8zHf8bvOg
— Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) March 16, 2021
