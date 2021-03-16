COVID-19 IN MDHospitalizations, Positivity Rate Up
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two contractors were injured after a cinderblock wall fell at a building under construction in Fells Point Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

The incident happened at a building along the 2000 block of Aliceanna Street, according to officials.

Officials said the victims were working on the fourth floor of the building when the wall collapsed.

Both victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment. Firefighters had to extricate one of the victims but the other was able to walk out on his own, the Baltimore Fire Department said.

No further information is available at this time.

