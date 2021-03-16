KINGSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A 27-year-old Baltimore woman has died following a three-vehicle crash in eastern Baltimore County over the weekend, county police said Tuesday.
The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Belair Road and Bradshaw Road in Kingsville. Police said the victim, Kyra Miller, was heading south on Belair Road when she went into the northbound lane and hit a vehicle head-on. The impact sent that vehicle into a third.
Miller was taken to Shock Trauma and later died. Police said the driver and passengers of the second vehicle as well as the driver of the third vehicle all suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
A passenger in Miller’s car ran away from the scene but officers later arrested him on an open warrant, police said.
Police did not say what may have led Miller to drive into the northbound lanes or why her passenger had a warrant.
