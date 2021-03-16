BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hi Everyone! The last Tuesday of Winter. How many people think I will start tomorrow’s blog with, “Happy St. Patrick’s Day it’s the last Wednesday of Winter?”
A gray and mild morning today will end up being a gray and chilly kinda afternoon. Indeed we did have a tiny amount of mixed precipitation in the area to start this day mostly well North and West. It was a novelty to see the pinks and whites float by on radar but that was the biggest impact I could find. BUT it is not off the mark to say we lucked out. Look back past weather history.
We have has a few, (very few but a few), large snows in mid to late March. Rare but I still keep a wary eye out on the forecast for another couple of weeks to be VERY honest.
So far this season we have had 10.9” of snow at BWI-Marshall. The normal is 20.1”. Shoutout Meteorologist Chelsea Ingram who back in October called for a mildish, and somewhat dry Winter. Don’t ya just love it when a plan comes together.
Easy weather tomorrow, with sun on the green and temps in the upper 50's. Yeah, tomorrow, ..the last Wednesday of Winter!
MB!