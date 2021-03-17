URBANA, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Frederick County are searching for a missing 13-year-old boy who was last seen Wednesday morning in Urbana.
Carter Xavier Owens was last seen around 10 a.m. near the 3700 block of Spicebush Drive. Police said he is five-foot-five, weighs 120 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.
Owens was wearing a black Champion hoodie, black jacket, gray sweatpants and tan boots and was carrying a backpack.
Anyone who sees him should call police at 301-600-1046 and reference case 21-024306.
