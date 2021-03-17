ELKTON, Md. (WJZ) — Cecil County Public Schools will move ahead with plans to allow students who want to return to in-person learning four days per week to do so.

In a video message Tuesday, Superintendent Jeff Lawson said students would be able to attend classes in person on March 29 and 30 before breaking for spring break. Following the break, they would return April 8 and 9, with Wednesdays remaining all virtual learning days.

Lawson also said maintaining six feet of distance between students will be challenging as more return to classrooms but staff members are trying to ensure as much distance as possible.

For those who do return to school buildings, Lawson said when possible, parents should consider driving students to and from school to limit the number of kids on buses.

Proms and graduations will also be held but with a number of changes. The dances will be held outside in May.

“If conditions remain the way they are, things keep proceeding as well as they have been, we certainly expect to have a prom and graduation for our students and families,” Lawson said.

Lawson said schools hope to be able to have DJs and food trucks for proms.

