BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Loyola University Maryland says it will have a fully in-person semester for Fall 2021.
They will be on-campus with classes, athletics and other in-person events, they said in a release Wednesday.READ MORE: Gov. Larry Hogan 'Horrified' By Deadly Spa Shootings In Georgia
“Thanks to the promise of greater availability of vaccines and expected progress toward herd immunity, we are planning actively for an in-person, on-campus, and exhilarating Fall 2021,” said Rev. Brian F. Linnane, S.J., president. “Although we expect we may still be wearing masks, we are hopeful that social distancing will be less of a concern.”READ MORE: Cecil County Schools To Move Ahead With Plans For 4-Day In-Person Learning, 'Somewhat Traditional' Prom, Graduation
The University did say they’ll have a back-up plan in case more COVID-19 mitigation steps are needed later on, including extra space in the classrooms.
They are also encouraging Loyola community members to get their COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available to them.MORE NEWS: Ravens Defensive Tackle Broderick Washington Arrested, Charged With Destruction Of Property In Arlington, Virginia
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.