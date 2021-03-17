COVID-19 IN MDHospitalizations, Positivity Rate Flat
By CBS Baltimore Staff
OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Ocean City, Maryland is taking a step into the future this summer.

Officials are replacing the weekly fireworks at Northside Park with state-of-the-art drone shows.

The 12-minute shows begin on June 13 and will continue weekly through Labor Day.

But that’s not all. The drones will also have eight shows downtown on Thursday nights beginning in July.

Don’t worry. Fireworks aren’t going away totally.

They will still light up the sky on the Fourth of July and New Year’s Eve.

