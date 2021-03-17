COVID-19 IN MDHospitalizations, Positivity Rate Flat
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMTough as Nails
    9:00 PMA Grammy Salute to the Sounds of Change
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, Shooting, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police detectives investigating a case shot a suspect who appeared to display a handgun, according to officials.

The officer-involved shooting happened Wednesday near the Baltimore Police Department’s southwest precinct.

READ MORE: White Supremacist Propaganda Hits All-Time High, Anti-Defamation League Says

Baltimore County Police said detectives were investigating a case and located the suspect in Baltimore City.

The suspect exited a vehicle and displayed what appeared to be a weapon, police said. At least one officer then shot the suspect.

The suspect was taken to an area hospital and is listed in critical condition.

MORE NEWS: Silver Alert Issued For Missing 91-Year-Old Man Last Seen In Frederick County

Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now!

CBS Baltimore Staff