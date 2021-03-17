BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police detectives investigating a case shot a suspect who appeared to display a handgun, according to officials.
The officer-involved shooting happened Wednesday near the Baltimore Police Department's southwest precinct.
Baltimore County Police said detectives were investigating a case and located the suspect in Baltimore City.
The suspect exited a vehicle and displayed what appeared to be a weapon, police said. At least one officer then shot the suspect.
Baltimore county police are on the scene of a police involved shooting in #Baltimore City – PIO is on the scene. Media staging site is Hurley and Frederick
The suspect was taken to an area hospital and is listed in critical condition.
