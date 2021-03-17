ARLINGTON, VA. (WJZ) — Ravens defensive tackle Broderick Washington was arrested in Arlington, Virginia over the weekend.
Washington, a second-year player on the Ravens, allegedly damaged five vehicles with a metal object at the area of the 2300 block of S. 24th Road near the Dolley Madison Towers apartment complex on March 14.READ MORE: Loyola University Maryland To Have In-Person, On-Campus Learning For Fall 2021
Arlington police responded at around 4:20 a.m. and arrested Broderick without incident. Their investigation found he also allegedly destroyed the entry door and window to a residential building.READ MORE: Cecil County Schools To Move Ahead With Plans For 4-Day In-Person Learning, 'Somewhat Traditional' Prom, Graduation
Washington, 24, was arrested and charged with five counts of misdemeanor destruction of property, felony destruction of property and tampering with a vehicle.MORE NEWS: More Than 140K Marylanders Covered With Health Insurance Since State Launched COVID Special Enrollment Last Year
This story was first reported by Arlington Now.