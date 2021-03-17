BALTIMORE (WJZ) — St. Patrick’s Day is here and police around Maryland are increasing patrols and urging you to be safe and smart.
To help crackdown on aggressive, distracted and impaired driving, Maryland State Police troopers stepped up patrols starting March 13 through the 20 across all 23 barracks.
Some things go well together, like shamrocks & luck. And some things don’t. Never mix drinking & driving. #BeTheMakeAPlanDriver especially this #StPatricksDay. READ MORE: https://t.co/UvpF1dXk6T pic.twitter.com/sZgtiwrenM
— MD State Police (@MDSP) March 17, 2021
In Howard County, police said extra officers are out on the roads Wednesday focusing on DUI enforcement.
#HoCoPolice has extra officers on the road today and overnight specifically focused on DUI enforcement. https://t.co/JI3xvPCHEc
— Howard County Police Department (@HCPDNews) March 17, 2021
If you do plan on gathering this St. Patrick’s Day, make sure you have a sober ride home.
And if you're hosting a small #StPatricksDay gathering, check with your guests to be sure they have a sober ride home 🍀 before 🍀 you serve them drinks. ^NL https://t.co/2QOCcYmDyc
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) March 17, 2021