By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — St. Patrick’s Day is here and police around Maryland are increasing patrols and urging you to be safe and smart.

To help crackdown on aggressive, distracted and impaired driving, Maryland State Police troopers stepped up patrols starting March 13 through the 20 across all 23 barracks.

In Howard County, police said extra officers are out on the roads Wednesday focusing on DUI enforcement.

If you do plan on gathering this St. Patrick’s Day, make sure you have a sober ride home.

