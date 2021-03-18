PASADENA, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police are investigating after one of its corporals fatally shot a man Thursday while at a call for a welfare check.

The shooting happened around 11 a.m. in the 7800 block of Bodkin View Drive in Pasadena.

Police identified the deceased as 79-year-old Leonard John Popa. He lived in the home where the shooting occurred.

Corporal T. Brennan, a 7-year-veteran of the department was the officer involved in the shooting.

A loaded 9mm handgun was recovered from the scene.

AACOPD is on scene of an officer involved shooting in the 7800 block of Bodkin View Drive in Pasadena. Active scene limited information at this time. PIO is in route — Anne Arundel Police (@AACOPD) March 18, 2021

Police said they received a call around 11 a.m. from a rehab center about an older man who was contemplating suicide.

At least two officers showed up at his house and tried to make contact, but were unable. When officers entered the house, the man had a gun and they opened fire, according to police.

Anne Arundel County Police Sergeant Kam Cooke said he doesn’t know anything more about the interaction between the officer and the man inside.

“I don’t know at this time if other shots were fired,” Sergeant Cooke said.

Matthew Wood lives on the same street where the officer-involved shooting happened.

“Just sad for the family,” Wood said. “Wishing it could’ve been resolved differently.”

Gus Kurtz, a local resident, said the incident was shocking.

“I’ve lived in this community my whole life, and my family has been here for a long time and it was just shocking,” Gus Kurtz said. “My prayers go out to them.”

The investigation remains ongoing.

This story was updated on March 19, 2021.