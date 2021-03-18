FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — A stray cat collected near the intersection of Walter Martz Road and Yellow Springs Road in Frederick has tested positive for rabies, according to the Frederick County Health Department.
The cat was collected on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, and is described as a small, adult, female, cream-colored shorthair cat.
The FCHD recommends that any people who may have had contact with this cat between March 2 and March 16 consult their health care provider and notify the environmental health office.
If any pets had contact with the cat, consult with your veterinarian and notify the environmental health office.