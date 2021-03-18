COVID-19 IN MDState To Move To Vaccination Phase 2A On Tuesday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Ravens fullback Patrick Ricard was feeling festive on St. Patrick’s Day, and an image he shared of himself on social media in a green jersey fooled some fans into thinking he was being traded to the New York Jets.

Ricard shared this image of himself in a green jersey for St. Patrick’s Day.

“If St. Patrick’s Day was in the fall… hoping everyone has a fun/safe holiday,” he posted.

Apparently, the post fooled some fans into thinking he was being traded to the Jets.

“I can’t believe how many people thought I was getting traded to the Jets today,” Ricard tweeted.

“As long as the Ravens want me, I’m not going anywhere,” he added.

