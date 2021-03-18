BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Ravens fullback Patrick Ricard was feeling festive on St. Patrick’s Day, and an image he shared of himself on social media in a green jersey fooled some fans into thinking he was being traded to the New York Jets.
Ricard shared this image of himself in a green jersey for St. Patrick’s Day.READ MORE: Cat Tests Positive For Rabies In Frederick County
“If St. Patrick’s Day was in the fall… hoping everyone has a fun/safe holiday,” he posted.
I can’t believe how many people thought I was getting traded to the Jets today 🤣🤣
(As long as the @Ravens want me, I’m not going anywhere) https://t.co/TdALjQvQwtREAD MORE: Maryland State Police From Berlin Barrack Make 6 DUI Arrests, Issue 62 Citations On St. Patrick's Day
— Pat Ricard (@PRic508) March 18, 2021
Apparently, the post fooled some fans into thinking he was being traded to the Jets.
“I can’t believe how many people thought I was getting traded to the Jets today,” Ricard tweeted.MORE NEWS: Harp Seal Rescued From Ocean City, Maryland Being Treated At National Aquarium
“As long as the Ravens want me, I’m not going anywhere,” he added.