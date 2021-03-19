BALTIMORE (WJZ) — When you ask seventh grader Laura Beeler where she does her virtual schoolwork from home, this is what she says.

“On my bed, and then on my couch and it makes me feel tired,” Laura said.

Her mom said it’s a daily struggle to get both of her children to focus.

“It’s difficult to have your sleep space and your comfortable space be your work space,” her mother Janel Nelson said.

That’s why what her family picked up Friday at their school was so important.

“Today we have partnered with Open Works to provide desks to families for students who have been home during the pandemic,” said Kerry Ann Malcolm, principal of Baltimore Montessori School.

Five City schools received 20 desks each from Open Works, partially funded by BGE, and thanks to some help from Stanley Black & Decker.

“All of the pieces are cut out of single sheet of plywood and can be assembled with no tools, so kids can actually do this themselves,” said April Lewis, director of Community & Culture, Open Works.

“We know once a student is comfortable and they have a safe space to work they’re academically more successful,” Malcom said.

Fourth grader Elijah said the desk will help him feel like he’s back in the classroom.

“It’s gonna feel like I’m inside the school building,” Elijah said.

And his mom agrees.

“It’ll give him more structure, you know, it’ll allow him to feel like OK I’m in school versus I’m in my room and I really could turn on the TV,” Nelson said.

“This will be a great benefit for families and for us as well as a school,” Malcolm said.

