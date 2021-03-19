WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Following the deadly shootings at three Georgia spas, Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin decried the recent wave of anti-Asian violence and discrimination that has even affected members of Gov. Larry Hogan’s family.

“Governor Hogan told me that close family friends have been assaulted in a convenience store, screamed at by racists telling them to go back to China and told that they did not want to sit next to them on an airplane because they were Asian and had COVID,” Raskin recounted during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Thursday.

On Twitter, Hogan thanked Raskin for addressing the issue, writing “we must unequivocally condemn racism, xenophobia, and hatred in all its forms.”

I’d like to thank @RepRaskin for his comments during today's House Judiciary Committee hearing about my family's experiences with discrimination and violence against Asian Americans. We must unequivocally condemn racism, xenophobia, and hatred in all its forms. — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) March 18, 2021

Raskin responded to the tweet by writing in part that anti-Asian bigotry and violence are “a lethal threat that should be uniting Americans across the lines of political party.”

On Sunday, Hogan appeared on CNN and told Jake Tapper his wife, First Lady Yumi Hogan, who is Korean American, and their daughters have “felt some discrimination personally.”

The governor called the attacks “outrageous and unacceptable.”

Police in Maryland are also stepping up patrols around Asian American businesses following the deadly spa shootings in Georgia.

Findings from a new study done at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County show a majority of Asian Americans have experienced racial discrimination because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The study found three in four people said they witnessed discrimination on a weekly or monthly basis.

Get alerts from WJZ first! Follow WJZ on Facebook and download the app.