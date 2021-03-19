PIKESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are cracking down on illegal street racing in Baltimore County after a multi-vehicle crash was reported on I-70 earlier this week.

Troopers responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash along I-70 west prior to I-695 in Pikesville at 11:25 p.m. Monday.

Investigators learned a 1999 Honda CRV was stopped in the left lane as the road was blocked off due to street racers. Another driver of a 2018 Ford Focus failed to stop and rear-ended the Honda.

At least two people were taken to Shock Trauma for their injuries.

It’s the latest example of illegal racing on Baltimore area highways.

In 2020, the Golden Ring Barrack received 93 calls about illegal racing in Baltimore County.

State police with Baltimore County Police are planning to target these street racers.

During a joint effort in 2019, 120 citations were issued to motorists in the county. That effort involved state police troopers from the Golden Ring Barrack, Motor Unit, Automotive Safety Enforcement Division and the Criminal Enforcement Division.

The initiative targeted areas along Interstate 70, I-695, I-795, Baltimore National Pike, Security Boulevard and Pulaski Highway. A 2018 initiative along I-70 and I-695 led to 65 traffic stops. Troopers issued 97 citations, 33 warnings and 23 safety equipment repair orders.

These high visibility enforcement efforts are aimed at reducing the number of aggressive driving, motor vehicle crashes in which speed, alcohol and other driving violations are contributing factors to crashes on Maryland roads.

Anyone who witnesses an illegal street race or has information about an upcoming race is asked to contact the Golden Ring Barrack at 410-780-2700.

Those found guilty of street racing can get fined up to $500 and potential jail time.