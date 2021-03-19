ROSEDALE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are looking to help solve a cold case involving a 23-year-old woman was fatally shot inside her Rosedale home on May 16, 2019.
Kitera Bishop was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to her upper body around 1 a.m. in the 8800 block of Fontana Lane.READ MORE: COVID-19 In Maryland: 1.1K New Cases Reported; More Than 750K Marylanders Fully Vaccinated
Bishop was taken to an area hospital for treatment but died the next day. Another victim, a 26-year-old man, was found with a gunshot wound to his hand.READ MORE: Candle In Bedroom Leads To House Fire In Anne Arundel County Fire
The suspect fled the scene.
Bishop’s family continues to seek closure as her murderer remains free to walk the streets. They are pleading with the public to come forward with any information no matter how insignificant it may seem.MORE NEWS: Group Of Independent Pharmacies Joins Maryland's COVID-19 Vaccine Push
You may call 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.