COLUMBIA, MD. (WJZ) — Pop-up COVID vaccine clinics are helping to get people protected in Howard County.
Friday afternoon, there was a mobile clinic parked at St. John Baptist Church in Columbia to help reach an underserved community, since so many people can't get to a pharmacy or mass vaccination site to get their shot.
"Our hope is that every week, we'll be able to go throughout our counties, especially in places where access might be a challenge or some of our populations that have a higher vaccine hesitancy will have access right in the neighborhood,"
The county executive adds he is looking forward to getting more doses from the state to be able to do even more clinics.
