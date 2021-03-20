COVID-19 IN MD26 Deaths Reported Saturday As Hosptializations & Positivity Rate Increase
Catonsville, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore County Police arrested 47-year old Khaled Abukanan in connection with the stabbing of a woman in Clinton, New Jersey.

The Catonsville man is charged with attempted murder for the March 18th stabbing of the 34-year old woman.

Investigators say the woman was found inside of her home suffering from multiple stab wounds.

This arrest comes after a joint investigating conducted by members of the Passaic County Prosecutor’s office and the Baltimore County Police department.

Abukanan is currently being held in Baltimore County pending extradition to New Jersey.

