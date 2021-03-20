COVID-19 IN MD26 Deaths Reported Saturday As Hosptializations & Positivity Rate Increase
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:30 PM2021 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    12:00 AMWJZ News @11PM
    12:35 AMPaid Program
    01:05 AMNCIS
    02:05 AMNCIS: New Orleans
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:CBS, March Madness, Maryland, NCAA Tournament, UConn

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Terrapins won against the Connecticut Huskies during the first round of the NCAA Tournament Saturday night.

Maryland beat UConn 63 to 54.

READ MORE: Woman Killed, 2 Girls Injured In Glen Burnie Crash Saturday Afternoon

Maryland entered the first round of the tournament as the No. 10 seed, while UConn was No. 7.

Next up the Terps play no. 2 Alabama.

MORE NEWS: 2 Killed In Overnight Fire In SW Baltimore

Read more on CBS Sports

CBS Baltimore Staff