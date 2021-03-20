COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Terrapins won against the Connecticut Huskies during the first round of the NCAA Tournament Saturday night.
Maryland beat UConn 63 to 54.
Maryland entered the first round of the tournament as the No. 10 seed, while UConn was No. 7.
FINAL: Maryland 63, UConn 54
The Terps take down the Huskies and advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament where they will face No. 2 seed-Alabama.

Ayala led the way with 23 pts and 5 boards.
Ayala led the way with 23 pts and 5 boards.
Next up the Terps play no. 2 Alabama.