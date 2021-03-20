ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — The Maryland State Senate voted unanimously to repeal “Maryland, My Maryland” as the state song.
Written in 1861 by a Baltimore native and Confederate sympathizer, its lyrics refer to a "despot," which historians said is a reference to President Abraham Lincoln.
State lawmakers are pushing for its repeal once again. They say it is past time, but especially important right now.
Some who oppose the repeal acknowledge some of the lyrics are offensive, but liken its repeal to "cancel culture."
Gov. Larry Hogan has previously pushed back on efforts to change the state song.