By CBS Baltimore Staff
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — A woman was killed and two girls injured in a Glen Burnie crash Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded to the area of Maryland Route 10 northbound at the exit ramp for Ordinance Road around 3:15 p.m.

A Scion TC was traveling northbound on MD Route 10 at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control and left the roadway. The Scion struck several trees and came to rest.

The driver of the Scion, 45-year-old Stephanie Lynne Vonbargen of Pasadena, was pronounced dead at the scene, Two juvenile girls, who were passengers, were injured — one with life-threatening injuries and one with serious injuries.

Police said speed was a factor in the crash. They do not know if drugs or alcohol were contributing factor in the collision.

The crash remains under investigation.

