ROSEDALE, Md. (WJZ) — A woman was rescued from inside a storm drain in Baltimore County Saturday afternoon.
Baltimore County Fire Department's technical rescue teams worked for over an hour to locate a woman entered a storm drain in the 9200 block of Oswald Way in Rosedale.
Technical rescue teams worked over an hour to locate a woman who entered a storm drain system in #Rosedale. Having recently recertified their rescue skills, career and volunteer members of #bcofd utilized newly purchased rescue gear to safely rescue her. #teamwork ^TF pic.twitter.com/Gg8eoszigk
— Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) March 20, 2021
Rescue teams located the woman around 1:50 p.m. and she was removed by 2:15 p.m. She was taken to an area hospital to treat non-life threatening injuries.
The fire department has cleared the scene.
