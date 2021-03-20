COVID-19 IN MD26 Deaths Reported Saturday As Hosptializations & Positivity Rate Increase
Filed Under:Baltimore County Fire Department, Rosedale, technical rescue

ROSEDALE, Md. (WJZ) — A woman was rescued from inside a storm drain in Baltimore County Saturday afternoon.

Baltimore County Fire Department’s technical rescue teams worked for over an hour to locate a woman entered a storm drain in the 9200 block of Oswald Way in Rosedale.

READ MORE: 78-Year-Old Man Dies In Pikesville Crash

READ MORE: Catonsville Man Khaled Abukanan Charged With Attempted Murder In New Jersey

Rescue teams located the woman around 1:50 p.m. and she was removed by 2:15 p.m. She was taken to an area hospital to treat non-life threatening injuries.

The fire department has cleared the scene.

At this time, officials have not said how or why the woman was inside the storm drain.

MORE NEWS: Melissa Leicht Killed In Friday Night Crash In Dundalk

Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now!