BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Serving three million passengers a year, Baltimore’s Penn Station is Amtrak’s eighth busiest station in the United States, and now they’re making a $90 million investment to upgrade the facilities.
"This is a transformational project that could really turn what has been a 100 year old railroad station into really a regional transportation hub," said Donald Fry, Greater Baltimore Committee President and CEO.
The money will be used to refurbish the more than 100-year-old “Head House,” to build a glass-walled passenger concourse, and to add space for shops, eateries and offices. They are also building a new high-speed rail platform.
"Amtrak is making significant investments in their new Acela fleet that will provide for high speed rail, that's the key component in this new Penn Station hub," Fry said.
He added this upgrade could lead to more residential opportunities around the station.
He added this upgrade could lead to more residential opportunities around the station.

"The housing cost in the area are much less expensive compared to other major metropolitan cities up and down the East Coast," Fry said. "So it's a great opportunity for people to live here and ever work other locations and have quick access to a high speed rail and just access to rail transportation in general."
While previous plans to renovate the station have fallen through, this plan is more concrete, with work set to start this spring. It’s believed this project could be up to $400 million in total development of the area over time.