COVID-19 IN MDMore Than 1K New Cases & 12 Deaths Reported Sunday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore church with several coronavirus-related violations opened for services again Sunday.

Greater Grace World Outreach was shut down earlier in the week for mask and social distancing violations. Despite not being allowed to reopen, the pastor held a service Wednesday and Sunday morning.

READ MORE: Greater Grace World Outreach Church Defies Baltimore City Health's Closure Order Over COVID Violations

During a recording, Pastor Thomas Schaller said the church has herd immunity.

“We have herd immunity, maybe,” Pastor Schaller falsely said Wednesday. “Many of us don’t care about it anymore. We are hugging and kissing. We are embracing and living.”

Baltimore City churches can congregate at 25% capacity right now. The limit will raise to 50 percent capacity later this month.

