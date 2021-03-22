COVID-19 IN MDNearly 8K Marylanders Have Died As A Result Of Coronavirus
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, coronavirus vaccinations, COVID-19, Health, Local TV, Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With Phase 2A expected to begin in Maryland Tuesday, the state’s Department of Health is increasing vaccine allocations to local health departments.

Allocations to local health departments have increased by 54% since the week of February 8.

“We appreciate the critical role that our local health departments play in the vaccination effort, especially when it comes to ensuring equitable access to vaccines,” said MDH Acting Secretary Dennis R. Schrader. “Expanding capacity, access, and increasing vaccine confidence remain top priorities as we move into Phase 2 and work to ensure that we do not leave anyone behind.”

Here’s

Local Health Department Week 15 (3/22) Allocation

(First Dose)

 Notes
Allegany County Health Department 500
Anne Arundel County Health Department 4,400
Baltimore City Health Department 4,500 Includes 500 doses directed to be transferred to University of Maryland-Baltimore, on behalf of BCHD.
Baltimore County Health Department 6,300
Calvert County Health

Department

 700
Caroline County Health
Department		 400
Carroll County Health
Department		 1,300
Cecil County Health Department 900
Charles County Health Department 1,400
Dorchester County Health Department 500
Frederick County Health Department 2,000
Garrett County Health Department 300
Harford County Health Department 1,900
Howard County Health Department 2,500
Kent County Health Department 300
Montgomery County Health Department 8,000
Prince George’s County Health Department 6,900
Queen Anne’s County Health Department 400
Somerset County Health Department 500
St. Mary’s County Health Department 1,700
Talbot County Health Department 300
Washington County Health Department 500
Wicomico County Health Department 800
Worcester County Health Department 400

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

