BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With Phase 2A expected to begin in Maryland Tuesday, the state’s Department of Health is increasing vaccine allocations to local health departments.
Allocations to local health departments have increased by 54% since the week of February 8.
“We appreciate the critical role that our local health departments play in the vaccination effort, especially when it comes to ensuring equitable access to vaccines,” said MDH Acting Secretary Dennis R. Schrader. “Expanding capacity, access, and increasing vaccine confidence remain top priorities as we move into Phase 2 and work to ensure that we do not leave anyone behind.”
Here's
|Local Health Department
|Week 15 (3/22) Allocation
(First Dose)
|Notes
|Allegany County Health Department
|500
|Anne Arundel County Health Department
|4,400
|Baltimore City Health Department
|4,500
|Includes 500 doses directed to be transferred to University of Maryland-Baltimore, on behalf of BCHD.
|Baltimore County Health Department
|6,300
|Calvert County Health
Department
|700
|Caroline County Health
Department
|400
|Carroll County Health
Department
|1,300
|Cecil County Health Department
|900
|Charles County Health Department
|1,400
|Dorchester County Health Department
|500
|Frederick County Health Department
|2,000
|Garrett County Health Department
|300
|Harford County Health Department
|1,900
|Howard County Health Department
|2,500
|Kent County Health Department
|300
|Montgomery County Health Department
|8,000
|Prince George’s County Health Department
|6,900
|Queen Anne’s County Health Department
|400
|Somerset County Health Department
|500
|St. Mary’s County Health Department
|1,700
|Talbot County Health Department
|300
|Washington County Health Department
|500
|Wicomico County Health Department
|800
|Worcester County Health Department
|400
