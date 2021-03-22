COVID-19 IN MDMore Than 1K New Cases & 12 Deaths Reported Sunday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Crime, Local TV, Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was shot multiple times early Monday morning in South Baltimore.

Officers were called to the corner of Cross Street and Washington Boulevard in Pigtown around 12:42 a.m. to investigate a Shot Spotter alert.

When they arrived they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the body. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Southern District Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2499

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text-tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.

CBS Baltimore Staff