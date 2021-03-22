COVID-19 IN MDNearly 8K Marylanders Have Died As A Result Of Coronavirus
By Rachael Cardin
Filed Under:Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, Health, hybrid learning, in-person learning, Local TV, Maryland, Schools

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — More Maryland students returned to in-person learning this week.

In Anne Arundel County, 7, 8, 10 and 11th graders returned to in-person learning two days a week starting March 22.

In Baltimore County, it was 6th and 9th graders that returned to in person learning two days a week.

While in Carroll County, grades 6 through 12 can return to in-person learning four days a week.

Most schools continue some form of hybrid learning this spring.

Rachael Cardin