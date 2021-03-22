ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — More Maryland students returned to in-person learning this week.
In Anne Arundel County, 7, 8, 10 and 11th graders returned to in-person learning two days a week starting March 22.
Today (3/22) remaining 6th & 9th grade Baltimore County students had the option to return to school in hybrid model. Anne Arundel County 7,8,10 & 11 graders allowed back to their hybrid system. The following counties add more kids to their schools in the coming weeks @wjz pic.twitter.com/gxTsiuHfzb
— Rachael Cardin (@RachaelCardin) March 22, 2021
In Baltimore County, it was 6th and 9th graders that returned to in person learning two days a week.
I spoke to one Baltimore County mom who said her high school son loves being back in school. A Baltimore County dad told me his 9-year-old can’t wait to come back in April @wjz pic.twitter.com/MtwSeyYa8N
— Rachael Cardin (@RachaelCardin) March 22, 2021
While in Carroll County, grades 6 through 12 can return to in-person learning four days a week.
Most schools continue some form of hybrid learning this spring.
In contrast- an Anne Arundel County dad told @wjz he’s keeping his son virtual for now. A Baltimore City mom said all four of her kids are staying home until they know it’s safe to return
— Rachael Cardin (@RachaelCardin) March 22, 2021
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ's coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.