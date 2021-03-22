BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A mother is injured and her daughter is dead after they were struck by a car in East Baltimore earlier Monday evening.
Police said at around 4:13 p.m. the two were struck in the 1400 block of E. Preston Street.
They were both taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital by family, not medics, according to police. Their ages are unknown, though police did confirm the daughter is a child.
The driver stayed at the scene. Police said the mother is expected to be alright from the injuries she sustained.