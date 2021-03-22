BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating the murder of a Virginia man after he was found in a vacant house in west Baltimore on St. Patrick’s Day.
Officers responded at around 1:49 p.m. to the back of a vacant house in the 1400 block of Laurens Street for a suspicious death. When they arrived, they met Baltimore City Medics who had just pronounced 33-year-old Matthew Blevins dead.
Blevins was from Unionsville, Virginia, according to police.
Medical examiners found he had been killed by blunt force trauma and ruled his death a homicide.
Homicide detectives are investigating this murder and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2100.
Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.