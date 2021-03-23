WINDSOR MILL, Md. (WJZ) — Kindergarteners at Watershed Public Charter School in Baltimore County will help to raise rescued chickens.
Baltimore County Animal Services will deliver six adult chickens to the Windsor Mill school, where they will be cared for by kindergarteners at the school’s working farm. It’ll become a part of their structured learning about science and life cycles.
“We’re very excited to receive these chickens, which will enhance learning for our whole school as part of our multi-disciplinary approach to environmental education,” said Executive Director Jessie Lehson. She added that the new chickens will replace two elderly chickens who are retiring this year to a life of leisure at the home of one of the school’s teachers.
The chickens came into BCAS’ care after they were seized from their owners who were not providing adequate food, water and shelter to animals in their care.