COVID-19 IN MDHospitalizations, Positivity Rate Up
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Benedict "Chiz" Umunakwe, Local TV, Missing, Towson Football, Towson University

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — A missing Towson University football player has been found safe in Georgia.

Benedict “Chiz” Umunakwe was last seen on March 15 in Towson.

READ MORE: Search Continues For Missing Towson University Football Player Benedict 'Chiz' Umunakwe

Towson University’s Office of Public Safety tweeted he was found safe Tuesday morning.

Umunakwe’s dark blue Hyundai Sonata was seen early last week in North Carolina.

READ MORE: Police Searching For Missing 22-Year-Old Towson University Student Benedict Umunakwe

Coach Rob Ambrose tweeted Chiz was currently with members of his family.

“A huge thank you to everyone who helped in finding him,” Ambrose said.

Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now!

CBS Baltimore Staff