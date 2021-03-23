TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — A missing Towson University football player has been found safe in Georgia.

Benedict “Chiz” Umunakwe was last seen on March 15 in Towson.

Towson University’s Office of Public Safety tweeted he was found safe Tuesday morning.

Benedict Chizum “Chiz” Umunakwe has been found safe in Georgia. We thank everyone in the @TowsonU community for sharing his information and photograph. We thank @BaltCoPolice & other agencies for their partnership in providing this outcome for Chiz’s family, friends & teammates.

Umunakwe’s dark blue Hyundai Sonata was seen early last week in North Carolina.

Coach Rob Ambrose tweeted Chiz was currently with members of his family.

“A huge thank you to everyone who helped in finding him,” Ambrose said.

Have been in touch with the family and Chiz has been found. He is currently with members of his family. A HUGE Thank you to everyone who helped in finding him. From the authorities to all of you who kept sharing and getting the word out. YOU made the difference. THANK YOU https://t.co/Kw6L5S9R3Y

— Rob Ambrose (@Coach_Ambrose) March 23, 2021