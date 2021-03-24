BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — Harford County Executive Barry Glassman received his COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday, marking a significant achievement.
Administered by health care officer Dr. David Bishai, every single county employee who wanted a vaccine has now received at least their first shot.
Countywide, 25% of people have received their first shot.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.