COVID-19 In MDHospitalizations & State Positivity Rate Up
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Education, Good News: Something To Smile About, Local TV, Maryland News, McDaniel College, Talkers

WESTMINSTER, Md. (WJZ) — Normally in school, when you get a call to leave the class, it’s not good news. But for one local high school senior, it was to receive one of the biggest surprises of her life.

Diana Flores from Winters Mill High School in Westminster received a full, four-year scholarship to McDaniel College as a Dorsey Scholar.

READ MORE: All Harford County Employees Have Received At Least One Dose Of The COVID-19 Vaccine

Not only does this cover full tuition, but also room and board, a value of more than $200,000.

READ MORE: Baltimore County Police Sign 30X30 Pledge In Effort To Get More Women On The Force

The Dorsey Scholar is highest academic honor at McDaniel.

MORE NEWS: BWI Airport Adds Facial Biometrics Security Feature At Customs Checkpoint

She says she hopes this shows her younger cousins and siblings what it means that hard work pays off and your story and voice matter.

CBS Baltimore Staff