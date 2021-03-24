WESTMINSTER, Md. (WJZ) — Normally in school, when you get a call to leave the class, it’s not good news. But for one local high school senior, it was to receive one of the biggest surprises of her life.
Diana Flores from Winters Mill High School in Westminster received a full, four-year scholarship to McDaniel College as a Dorsey Scholar.
Not only does this cover full tuition, but also room and board, a value of more than $200,000.
The Dorsey Scholar is highest academic honor at McDaniel.
She says she hopes this shows her younger cousins and siblings what it means that hard work pays off and your story and voice matter.