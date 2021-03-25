LATESTPolice Recover Savannah Payne's Body In Water Near Canton Thursday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Mount Vernon on Thursday night.

Police were called just before 8:30 p.m. to the 1200 block of North Charles Street for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Medics were called pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives responded and assumed control over the investigation. The victim has not been identified.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text-tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.

