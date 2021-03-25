SEVERN, Md. (WJZ) — A firefighter was injured battling a fire in Anne Arundel County on Wednesday afternoon, according to officials.
The fire broke out at the Orchards at Severn around 5:15 p.m.
Crews arrived to find a two-story townhouse on fire.
The bulk of the fire was extinguished within 10 minutes, and the fire was declared under control 20 minutes later, officials said.
The firefighter was taken to an area hospital with a minor back injury.
Three adults are displaced with two of them receiving Red Cross assistance, officials said.