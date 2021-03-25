COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — A 15-year-old was arrested and charged as an adult in connection to a non-fatal shooting in Columbia earlier this month.
The suspect is charged as an adult with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault and related firearms charges, according to police.
He was arrested on March 24 at his residence and is currently in the Howard County Detention Center awaiting a determination of bond.
Officers were called shortly after 3 p.m. on March 6 to the pathway near the 9400 block of Brett Lane for a reported shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a 15-year-old, who is a relative of the suspect, suffering from a gunshot wound in the torso.
The victim was taken to Shock Trauma and is currently listed in stable condition.
Through investigation, police determined that the suspect and the victim had an ongoing dispute and had agreed to meet at the time and location of the shooting to address their disagreement.